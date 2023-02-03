Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gologorsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD
Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Gologorsky's Office Locations
Broward Health - Ophthalmology1625 SE 3rd Ave # 721, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Miami Office900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, educational and helpful focus
About Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1114366200
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
