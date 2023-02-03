See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (235)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD

Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Gologorsky works at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Gologorsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health - Ophthalmology
    1625 SE 3rd Ave # 721, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Miami Office
    900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharitis
Cataract
Diabetic Retinopathy
Blepharitis
Cataract
Diabetic Retinopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 235 ratings
    Patient Ratings (235)
    5 Star
    (234)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gologorsky?

    Feb 03, 2023
    Very thorough, educational and helpful focus
    — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gologorsky to family and friends

    Dr. Gologorsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gologorsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114366200
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gologorsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gologorsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gologorsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    235 patients have reviewed Dr. Gologorsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gologorsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gologorsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gologorsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Gologorsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.