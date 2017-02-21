Dr. Daniel Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Gomez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
HCA Florida Royal Palm OB/GYN8110 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 108, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 751-1971Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Mi nombre es Yively, el es el Dr mío y de mi hija, se los recomiendo muy profesional y con un gran carisma, siempre te escucha y te responde todas tus preguntas, siempre que voy a su consulta salgo satisfecha.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1225323678
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.