Dr. Daniel Goodman, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Goodman, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
Lifespan - The Center for AntiAging & Regenerative Medicine1832 Buenaventura Blvd Ste B, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 209-7873
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Dan for who you are and for what you do to provide optimal health choices and treatments for me. You actually listen to me when I tell you my health concerns. I also appreciate your experience with stem cell, thyroid and hormone enhancement. I have recommended you to a lot of family and friends.
About Dr. Daniel Goodman, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1003987355
Education & Certifications
- Antiaging & Regenerative Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- U of CA San Diego, UCSD Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Wesleyan University
- Anesthesiology and Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
