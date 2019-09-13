Dr. Daniel Gramins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gramins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Gramins, MD
Dr. Daniel Gramins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Tri-city Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Billings Clinic Cancer Center801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2410Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
- Tri-city Medical Center
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gramins perform thoracic surgery on me and he did an amazing job. From the initial assessment to the hospital stay to my follow-up care. All facets of my care was great. And Dr. Gramins has the best bedside manner. He makes you feel at ease and comfortable. He’s very knowledgeable and a great surgeon.
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1164495750
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Heart Inst/Carolinas Med Ctr|Chi/Cmc
- Chi/Cmc|National Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Dr. Gramins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gramins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gramins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gramins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gramins.
