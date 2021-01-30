Overview of Dr. Daniel Grant, MD

Dr. Daniel Grant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Grant works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Summersville, WV and Charles Town, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.