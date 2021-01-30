Dr. Daniel Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Grant, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Grant, MD
Dr. Daniel Grant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
-
1
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4830Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Summersville Pediatrics400 Fairview Heights Rd, Summersville, WV 26651 Directions (304) 293-1312
-
3
WVU Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine912 Somerset Blvd, Charles Town, WV 25414 Directions (304) 293-1312
-
4
Physicians Office Center (POC)1 Med Ctr Dr # Po, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 293-1312
Hospital Affiliations
- J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
Don’t know him that good I heard he is good Dr
About Dr. Daniel Grant, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1629238217
Education & Certifications
- Ai Dupont Hospital For Children
- University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio-Department Of Orthopaedics
- University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Department Of Orthopaedics
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- University of Tennessee
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.