Dr. Daniel Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Green, MD
Dr. Daniel Green, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Medical Eye Services48 S Greenleaf St, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 662-4016
Medical Eye Services900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste LL74, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Green was very kind to me when I came in for an emergency double eye infection. He was efficient and informative and quickly evaluated my condition and sent an RX to treat my infection. The office staff continued to navigate through my insurance and prescription fill hurdles with my pharmacy throughout the day and kept me updated so I could obtain my medication ASAP. I appreciated everyone’s care and sense of urgency to deal with my case.
About Dr. Daniel Green, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285637181
Education & Certifications
- University Ill Eye and Ear Inf
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Conjunctival Hemorrhage.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods.