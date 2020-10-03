Overview of Dr. Daniel Greenan, DPM

Dr. Daniel Greenan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Il and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Greenan works at Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.