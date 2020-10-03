Dr. Daniel Greenan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Greenan, DPM
Overview of Dr. Daniel Greenan, DPM
Dr. Daniel Greenan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Il and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Greenan's Office Locations
Franciscan Foot and Ankle Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Greenan is amazing! He has saved my life a couple times. He is so nice and actually cares!!!
About Dr. Daniel Greenan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1780677047
Education & Certifications
- Sports, Orthopedics and Rehabilitation (S.O.A.R.), Menlo Park, Ca
- CAMBRIDGE HEALTH ALLIANCE
- Dr. William Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Il
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
