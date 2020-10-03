See All Podiatrists in Burien, WA
Dr. Daniel Greenan, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (14)
Map Pin Small Burien, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Greenan, DPM

Dr. Daniel Greenan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Il and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Greenan works at Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Foot and Ankle Associates - Burien
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Foot Care
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Diabetic Foot Care
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 03, 2020
    Dr Greenan is amazing! He has saved my life a couple times. He is so nice and actually cares!!!
    Kari — Oct 03, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Greenan, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1780677047
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Sports, Orthopedics and Rehabilitation (S.O.A.R.), Menlo Park, Ca
    • CAMBRIDGE HEALTH ALLIANCE
    • Dr. William Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Il
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Greenan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenan works at Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Greenan’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

