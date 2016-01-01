Overview of Dr. Daniel Greenberg, MD

Dr. Daniel Greenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Daniel R Greenberg MD in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Blindness and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.