Overview of Dr. Daniel Greenblatt, MD

Dr. Daniel Greenblatt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Latham, NY. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio.



Dr. Greenblatt works at CapitalCare Developmental Pediatrics, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tic Disorders, Cognitive Function Testing and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.