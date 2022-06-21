Dr. Daniel Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Greene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Greene, MD
Dr. Daniel Greene, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Greene works at
Dr. Greene's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1667 Dominican Way Ste 234, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He and his team are wonderful
About Dr. Daniel Greene, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1124392113
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Hospital
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greene using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene works at
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
