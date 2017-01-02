Overview

Dr. Daniel Griffen III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Germantown Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Pericardial Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.