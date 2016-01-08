Overview

Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from IU School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Women's Hospital.



Dr. Griffin works at Boston IVF at The Women's Hospital in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.