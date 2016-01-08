Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from IU School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Women's Hospital.
Boston IVF4199 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 842-4530
- The Women's Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
We have been with 3 different fertility doctors, and Dr. Griffin was LEAPS AND BOUNDS the best. He and his staff have a every patient is different approach that we really liked. His staff is top notch and so loving and caring. Fertility is not an easy process but Dr. Griffin worked with us and made out miracle come true.
About Dr. Daniel Griffin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1043481468
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- St. Vincent Hospital
- IU School of Medicine
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.