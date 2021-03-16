Dr. Daniel Groisser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groisser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Groisser, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Groisser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Groisser works at
Locations
West Orange347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 103, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 571-2121
Nutley88 Park Ave Ste 2A, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 571-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After multiple surgical dermatology visits over a short span, I am very impressed with Dr. Groisser's compassion, skills, and knowledge. While I can see that some patients might not always be comfortable with his personality, I do not have a problem with this in the slightest. I also like the pre-visit check-in capabilities on the Internet. I will say, however, that yes, unless COVID-19 really hit them too hard, overbooking or appointment wait times -- perhaps just time management in general -- is a major concern here. Hence, if this is something that you have a problem with, this might not be the right practice for you. Finally, be very forewarned that parking at this Nutley office is ABSOLUTELY tight and ridiculous, and there were many times my wife and I just shook our heads in frustration at how poor the parking access is. However, especially if your needs are great, don't let this deter you -- Dr. Groisser might not be for everyone, but overall he is a great dermatologist!
About Dr. Daniel Groisser, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376514745
Education & Certifications
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center|University of Michigan Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groisser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groisser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groisser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groisser speaks Spanish.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Groisser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groisser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groisser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groisser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.