Dr. Daniel Groisser, MD

Internal Medicine
2.7 (142)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Groisser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Groisser works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Nutley, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Orange
    347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 103, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121
  2. 2
    Nutley
    88 Park Ave Ste 2A, Nutley, NJ 07110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abdominal Pain
Acanthosis Nigricans
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cyst
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Lymphangioma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Parapsoriasis
Patch Testing
Pemphigoid
Pharyngitis
Pilonidal Cyst
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Polyneuropathy
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Yeast Infections
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Intergroup
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (77)
    Mar 16, 2021
    After multiple surgical dermatology visits over a short span, I am very impressed with Dr. Groisser's compassion, skills, and knowledge. While I can see that some patients might not always be comfortable with his personality, I do not have a problem with this in the slightest. I also like the pre-visit check-in capabilities on the Internet. I will say, however, that yes, unless COVID-19 really hit them too hard, overbooking or appointment wait times -- perhaps just time management in general -- is a major concern here. Hence, if this is something that you have a problem with, this might not be the right practice for you. Finally, be very forewarned that parking at this Nutley office is ABSOLUTELY tight and ridiculous, and there were many times my wife and I just shook our heads in frustration at how poor the parking access is. However, especially if your needs are great, don't let this deter you -- Dr. Groisser might not be for everyone, but overall he is a great dermatologist!
    — Mar 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Groisser, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Groisser, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376514745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Mount Sinai Medical Center|University of Michigan Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Groisser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groisser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groisser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groisser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Groisser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groisser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groisser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groisser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

