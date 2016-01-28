Dr. Daniel Gup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Gup, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Gup, MD
Dr. Daniel Gup, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Gup works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gup's Office Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Office200 Delafield Rd Ste 3060, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 781-6448
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gup?
Great dr , knowledgable , explains things well, friendly, great staff
About Dr. Daniel Gup, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1336148774
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gup works at
Dr. Gup has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gup. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.