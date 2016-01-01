Overview of Dr. Daniel Gutierrez, DO

Dr. Daniel Gutierrez, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Daniel E. Gutierrez D.O. PLLC in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.