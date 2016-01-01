Dr. Daniel Gutierrez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Gutierrez, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Gutierrez, DO
Dr. Daniel Gutierrez, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Gutierrez's Office Locations
Daniel E. Gutierrez D.O. PLLC1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 579-3396Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Gutierrez, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528091139
Education & Certifications
- Horizon Health System/Detroit Osteopathic/Bi-County Community Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
