Dr. Daniel Hafenrichter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hafenrichter works at Midwest Vascular & General Surgery Inc. in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.