Dr. Daniel Haggstrom, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Haggstrom, MD
Dr. Daniel Haggstrom, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland, Atrium Health Lincoln and Atrium Health Union.
Dr. Haggstrom's Office Locations
Levine Cancer Institute4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 3500, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 302-8300
- 2 1021 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 5100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 442-5300
- 3 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 302-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Atrium Health Lincoln
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He treats me as if I am the only patient he has and his follow up is meaningful.
About Dr. Daniel Haggstrom, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haggstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haggstrom accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haggstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haggstrom has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Brain Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haggstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Haggstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haggstrom.
