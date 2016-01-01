Dr. Daniel Hagler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hagler, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Hagler, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-1566MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Hagler, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Hagler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
