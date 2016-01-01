Overview of Dr. Daniel Haimowitz, MD

Dr. Daniel Haimowitz, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grand View Health, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.