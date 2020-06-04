Dr. Daniel Hake, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Daniel Hake, DPM
Dr. Daniel Hake, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Sterling Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Hake's Office Locations
Paradigm Health System233 Saint Ann Dr Ste 4, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 649-9795Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Sterling Surgical Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Hake?
Dr. Hake was very knowledgeable. He took the time to treat me as an individual. After weeks of foot pain I am able to be back on my feet again.
Education & Certifications
- University of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
Dr. Hake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hake works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.