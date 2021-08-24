Overview of Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO

Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Hakimi works at Ob/Gyn & Infertility Services of Northern NJ, LLC in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.