Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- NJ
- Clifton
- Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO
Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO
Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Hakimi works at
Dr. Hakimi's Office Locations
-
1
Obgyn and Infertility Services of Northern Nj LLC721 Clifton Ave Ste 1A, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 471-0707
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat C-Section
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat High Risk Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Open
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Amniocentesis
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Colposcopy
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fetal Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat First Trimester Screening
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopy
- View other providers who treat Infertility Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Newborn Metabolic Screening
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency Screening
- View other providers who treat Oophorectomy
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Phenylketonuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Loss
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breathing Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cerclage
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chronic Vulvar Pain
- View other providers who treat Clotting and Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Interventional Procedures
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Endocervical Curettage
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Ablation
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excision of Cervix
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Family Counseling
- View other providers who treat Family Planning Services
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fetal Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Fistulogram
- View other providers who treat Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gastroenteritis
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat In Vitro Fertilization
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Incontinence Sling Procedure
- View other providers who treat Infections
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Intra Uterine Insemination
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migraine, Hormone-Induced
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Multiple Gestation
- View other providers who treat Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Diseases
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Tumor
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
- View other providers who treat Pernicious Anemia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Care, Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premature Birth
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Primary Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Diseases
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Sexual Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sonography
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Streptococcal Infections
- View other providers who treat Subfertility
- View other providers who treat Sympathectomy
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Thrush
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis
- View other providers who treat Tubal Ligation
- View other providers who treat Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
- View other providers who treat Turner Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Procedure
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Vulvectomy
- View other providers who treat Vulvodynia
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hakimi?
Doctor Daniel Hakimi is a excellent doctor. He is the doctor who make sure his patients are well. He is very professional, educated , friendly. He is a great human being. His office is very clean and his staff is amazing
About Dr. Daniel Hakimi, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1033160890
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakimi works at
Dr. Hakimi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hakimi speaks Persian.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.