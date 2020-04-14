Overview

Dr. Daniel Hall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.