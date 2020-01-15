See All Podiatrists in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Daniel Halloran, DPM

Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Daniel Halloran, DPM

Dr. Daniel Halloran, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. 

Dr. Halloran works at Austin Regional Clinic in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Euless, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Halloran's Office Locations

    ARC Now Clinic
    801 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 259-3467
    Austin Regional Clinic: ARC Medical Park Tower Orthopedics
    1301 W 38th St Ste 102, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-4561
    Austin Regional Clinic
    6835 AUSTIN CENTER BLVD, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 346-6611
    Austin Regional Clinic
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 220, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-1581
    North Texas Podiatry Associates
    401 Westpark Way, Euless, TX 76040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 283-5151
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Patient Ratings (14)
    Jan 15, 2020
    My husband and I go to Dr. Halloran and have found him both knowledgeable and friendly! He has helped me so much!
    About Dr. Daniel Halloran, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831304104
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Halloran, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halloran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halloran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halloran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Halloran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halloran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halloran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halloran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

