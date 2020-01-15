Dr. Daniel Halloran, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halloran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Halloran, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Halloran, DPM
Dr. Daniel Halloran, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cedar Park, TX.
Dr. Halloran works at
Dr. Halloran's Office Locations
ARC Now Clinic801 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 259-3467
Austin Regional Clinic: ARC Medical Park Tower Orthopedics1301 W 38th St Ste 102, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-4561
Austin Regional Clinic6835 AUSTIN CENTER BLVD, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-6611
Austin Regional Clinic1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 220, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 260-1581
North Texas Podiatry Associates401 Westpark Way, Euless, TX 76040 Directions (817) 283-5151Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I go to Dr. Halloran and have found him both knowledgeable and friendly! He has helped me so much!
About Dr. Daniel Halloran, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1831304104
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halloran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halloran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halloran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halloran works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Halloran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halloran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halloran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halloran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.