Overview of Dr. Daniel Hammon, MD

Dr. Daniel Hammon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Release, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.