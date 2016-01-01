Dr. Daniel Hamner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hamner, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Hamner, MD
Dr. Daniel Hamner, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Hamner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hamner's Office Locations
-
1
Daniel Hamner MD PC799 Broadway Ste 619, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 260-5999
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamner?
About Dr. Daniel Hamner, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1720275068
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamner works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.