Dr. Daniel Hampton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Hampton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO.
Locations
Center For Gastroenterology3702 S Timberline Rd Ste A, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 207-9773
Hospital Affiliations
- McKee Medical Center
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
When I was in the peak of a terrible flare up with no GI in a new city, Dr. Hampton was immediately on it and doing tests and procedures to get me healthy. He is always quick and thorough in his responses, and has even reached out personally over the phone on multiple occasions to check in on my health. He really listens to concerns and offers the time and space that many doctors don't. Very lucky to have found him!
About Dr. Daniel Hampton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1154597979
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hampton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hampton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hampton has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hampton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampton.
