Dr. Daniel Han, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Han, MD
Dr. Daniel Han, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Han's Office Locations
Daniel Han MD286 Sills Rd Ste 6, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 289-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good experiences, I having been seeing Dr. Han for about five years. When I was having pain, his staff told me to come in immediately.
About Dr. Daniel Han, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831138049
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
