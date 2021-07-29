Overview of Dr. Daniel Han, MD

Dr. Daniel Han, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Han works at Daniel Han MD in East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.