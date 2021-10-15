Dr. Daniel Hansen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hansen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Daniel Hansen, DPM
Dr. Daniel Hansen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hansen works at
Dr. Hansen's Office Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Foot and Ankle, Murray Utah5801 S Fashion Blvd Ste 120, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 261-1391
-
2
M. Scott Huff MD PC6053 S Fashion Square Dr Ste 100, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 262-0098
-
3
Riverton Hospital3741 W 12600 S, Riverton, UT 84065 Directions (801) 285-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's saw my son & myself as well. He's really good with my son--- who's had some foot issues since be was 7 and is generally sort of scared,nervous about the pain that will come from treatment. As another parent said, he explains things hes doing as hes doing them REALLY well and is good with scared kids like mine. With me, I just wanted to check on an ankle issue I was having that wasn't going away. Turns out I had an old fracture i never knew about that was causing problems lol. And he was the one who found that out for me and treated it. All in all-- I've really liked his attitude, his bedside manner, and how he comes across as "real"-- not fake or phony. So far we've had no issues and hope it stays like that as we continue with additional procedures.
About Dr. Daniel Hansen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1316325590
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
