Overview of Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD

Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Hanson works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.