Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (40)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD

Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chanhassen, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health - Moose Lake, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Hanson works at Minnesota Spine Institute in Chanhassen, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN and Roseville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanson's Office Locations

    Hogue Clinics
    7800 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN 55317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 670-4971
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Minnesota Spine Institute
    563 Bielenberg Dr Ste 150, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 670-4971
    Minnesota Spine Institute
    2780 Snelling Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 670-4971
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Essentia Health - Moose Lake
  • M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Thoracic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr Hanson did my microdiscectomy procedure in 12/21. I had been in back pain for 10 months and it was not getting any better. I tried steroid shots, chiropractic, acupuncture, massage, etc Nothing worked. I am one month post surgery and I'm at about 95% back to normal. This was a life changing procedure that he performed. I was beginning to think I would have the pain for the rest of my life. Thank you so much Dr Hanson! I could tell when I met him that he truly cared. The staff was great too.
    Kevin McGuire — Jan 12, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881690493
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Spine Group
    • Indiana University Medical Center
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
