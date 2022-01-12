Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD
Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chanhassen, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health - Moose Lake, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Hanson's Office Locations
Hogue Clinics7800 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN 55317 Directions (612) 670-4971Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Minnesota Spine Institute563 Bielenberg Dr Ste 150, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (612) 670-4971
Minnesota Spine Institute2780 Snelling Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113 Directions (612) 670-4971Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health - Moose Lake
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hanson did my microdiscectomy procedure in 12/21. I had been in back pain for 10 months and it was not getting any better. I tried steroid shots, chiropractic, acupuncture, massage, etc Nothing worked. I am one month post surgery and I'm at about 95% back to normal. This was a life changing procedure that he performed. I was beginning to think I would have the pain for the rest of my life. Thank you so much Dr Hanson! I could tell when I met him that he truly cared. The staff was great too.
About Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1881690493
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Spine Group
- Indiana University Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.