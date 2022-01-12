Overview of Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD

Dr. Daniel Hanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chanhassen, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health - Moose Lake, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Hanson works at Minnesota Spine Institute in Chanhassen, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN and Roseville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.