Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Joint Replacement & Reconstruction. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Harmon works at GARDNER ORTHOPEDICS in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.