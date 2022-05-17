See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (51)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO

Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Joint Replacement & Reconstruction. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Harmon works at GARDNER ORTHOPEDICS in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD
Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD
4.5 (165)
View Profile
Dr. Jonathan Dattilo, MD
Dr. Jonathan Dattilo, MD
4.6 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM
Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM
5.0 (19)
View Profile

Dr. Harmon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gardner Orthopedics
    3033 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 277-7070
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Center Of Florida
    3501 Health Center Blvd, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 482-2663
  3. 3
    Florida - Orthopedic Center of Florida
    12670 Creekside Ln Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 482-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harmon?

    May 17, 2022
    Upon my first meeting with Dr. Dan Harmon I was instilled with a confidence as to his ability and caring that surpassed every other doctor I have seen. He took each medical step necessary to make sure he had all the information needed to make the perfect diagnosis. It turned out I did need a total hip replacement. He showed the X-Rays to me and went over every detail. He gave me all the options other than surgery. I knew I needed the total hip replacement surgery. On the day of the surgery Dr. Harmon discussed with me the entire procedure. I knew positively I was in the best possible hands. To get to the bottom line, 2 hours after being wheeled into the operating room, I was walking with a new hip in the recovery room and walking on my own without a walker or cane 13 days later. If I ever need a knee or the other hip replaced I would find Dr. Harmon wherever he is practicing to perform the necessary medical procedures.
    Robert Postoian--Bonita Springs, FL — May 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harmon to family and friends

    Dr. Harmon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harmon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO.

    About Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790948388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital Orthopedic Adult Reconstruction Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation , Cleveland Ohio
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • John Carroll Universtiy
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Joint Replacement & Reconstruction
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Harmon, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.