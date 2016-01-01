Overview of Dr. Daniel Hart, MD

Dr. Daniel Hart, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School



Dr. Hart works at Summit Health in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.