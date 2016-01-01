Dr. Daniel Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hayes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Eye Care Associates4212 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-4800
Glaucoma Consultants of Long Island2001 Marcus Ave Ste W286, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1184886301
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- North Shore/Long Island Jewish Health System
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
