Overview of Dr. Daniel Hayes, MD

Dr. Daniel Hayes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Hayes works at Eye Care Associates in Bethpage, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.