Dr. Hayes Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Hayes Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Hayes Jr, MD
Dr. Daniel Hayes Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Hayes Jr works at
Dr. Hayes Jr' Office Locations
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association830 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 101, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-1185
Goshen Family Medicine LLC1450 E Boot Rd Ste 600B, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 430-8272
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hayes is straight to the point- explains things very well. Always takes time to listen
About Dr. Daniel Hayes Jr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Hayes Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes Jr works at
Dr. Hayes Jr has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes Jr.
