Dr. Daniel Heckman, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Heckman, MD
Dr. Daniel Heckman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Heckman's Office Locations
St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Bethlehem1441 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-1735Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Allentown501 Cetronia Rd Ste 125, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 526-1735
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an accident where I suffered a complete avulsion of my distal biceps brachia tendon on my right arm. I presented to Dr. Heckman and his staff with my MRI which clearly showed the condition and Dr. Heckman and his team performed the reattachment a week later. Post surgery was an incredible sucess and 7 weeks later I have complete Range of Motion (ROM) restored with little or insignificant scar tissue on forearm. Strength traing and PT continues but I am expected to make a full and complete recovery. Dr Heckman is a highly skilled surgeon with an outstanding team of professional doctors that truly care about the patient and their recovery. Dr. Heckman is a genuinely gifted doctor and has excellent communicative interpersonal skills. He exemplifies and speaks volumes on what a caring, skilled surgical doctor in the 21st century should be and how present themselves to patients. I highly recommend him for surgical reattachment and other joint replacement surgical therapies.
About Dr. Daniel Heckman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1326269218
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina Hospitals Program
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pennsylvania State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
