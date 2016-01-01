Dr. Helburn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Helburn, MD
Dr. Daniel Helburn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Gastroenterology Of New Haven46 Prince St Ste 407, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 458-2383
Northeast Medical Group Connecticut Medical Group - Richard J. Mangi MD Allergy and Immunology G1591 Boston Post Rd Ste 201, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 458-2383
North Haven Medical Center - Radiology6 Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 230-3400
Yale New Haven Hospital - Src1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-3273Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1558307025
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
