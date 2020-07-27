Dr. Daniel Hellerstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hellerstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hellerstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Hellerstein, MD
Dr. Daniel Hellerstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Hellerstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hellerstein's Office Locations
-
1
Daniel K. Hellerstein, M.d., P.A.1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 5100, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 589-1451Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hellerstein?
I was a new arrival in Florida and in need of medical assistance. I was referred to Dr Hellerstein. My experience was extremely positive in a stressful situation. Dr Hellerstein is extremely knowledgeable in his specialty. He is very comprehensive and direct. He uses a variety of current technologies. His office and medical staff also provided a great customer experience. They are professional, efficient, considerate, and friendly. I do not hesitate to provide a 5 star review.
About Dr. Daniel Hellerstein, MD
- Urology
- English, German and Spanish
- 1790817278
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hellerstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hellerstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hellerstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hellerstein works at
Dr. Hellerstein has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hellerstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hellerstein speaks German and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellerstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellerstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellerstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellerstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.