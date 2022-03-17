See All Podiatrists in Denville, NJ
Dr. Daniel Hennessy, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (75)
Map Pin Small Denville, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Hennessy, DPM

Dr. Daniel Hennessy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denville, NJ. They completed their residency with Atlantic Health System

Dr. Hennessy works at Denville Foot & Ankle in Denville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hennessy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denville Foot & Ankle
    3155 State Route 10 Ste 215, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 895-3288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Have been seeing him for several months and he is patiently listens, gives the right advice as well as have been helping navigate me through my injury.
    Jay — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Hennessy, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477998946
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Atlantic Health System
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Hennessy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hennessy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hennessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hennessy works at Denville Foot & Ankle in Denville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hennessy’s profile.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennessy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hennessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hennessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

