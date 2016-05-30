Dr. Daniel Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Critical Care Medicine Doctors
- IN
- Evansville
- Dr. Daniel Henry, MD
Dr. Daniel Henry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Henry, MD
Dr. Daniel Henry, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Henry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Henry's Office Locations
-
1
Deaconessohio Valley Hospice600 Mary St, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 450-5000
-
2
Deaconess Care Group - Family Medicine4011 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 450-7338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Deaconess Sleep Center - Pulmonology350 W Columbia St, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 450-3461
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Peritonsillar Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Infections
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lung Abscess
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Management
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Nodule
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?
Dr. Henry provided the us with excellent care and support at Deaconness hospital. We were traveling and my husband was hospitalized for 5 days in ICU. He and Dr. Iftikhar determined the tests needed to provide the proper care for my husband.
About Dr. Daniel Henry, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528046182
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.