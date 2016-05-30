Overview of Dr. Daniel Henry, MD

Dr. Daniel Henry, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Deaconess Anesthesia Services in Evansville, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.