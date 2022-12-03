Overview of Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD

Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Herrick works at SHMG Sleep Medicine - Fremont in Fremont, MI with other offices in Ludington, MI, Grand Rapids, MI and Reed City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.