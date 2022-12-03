See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Fremont, MI
Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.9 (28)
Map Pin Small Fremont, MI
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD

Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Herrick works at SHMG Sleep Medicine - Fremont in Fremont, MI with other offices in Ludington, MI, Grand Rapids, MI and Reed City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herrick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Primary Care Partners
    230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-3759
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    7 Atkinson Dr Ste 113, Ludington, MI 49431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-3759
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Spectrum Health Hospitals
    4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-3759
  4. 4
    Spectrum Health Reed City Campus
    225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-3759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Parasomnia Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356500409
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Residency
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Internship
    • Kalamazoo Center For Medical Studies-Transitional
    Medical Education
    • University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

