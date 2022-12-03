Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD
Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Herrick works at
Dr. Herrick's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Primary Care Partners230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions (616) 391-3759Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
7 Atkinson Dr Ste 113, Ludington, MI 49431
Directions
(616) 391-3759
Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 391-3759
-
4
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (616) 391-3759
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrick?
The provider was very attentive to my needs.
About Dr. Daniel Herrick, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1356500409
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Kalamazoo Center For Medical Studies-Transitional
- University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrick works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.