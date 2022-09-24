Overview

Dr. Daniel Herron, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.