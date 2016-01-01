Overview of Dr. Daniel Hinckley, MD

Dr. Daniel Hinckley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hinckley works at Eastern Idaho - Dr. Hinckley's office in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.