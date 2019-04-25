Dr. Daniel Hipps, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hipps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hipps, DDS
Overview
Dr. Daniel Hipps, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.
Dr. Hipps works at
Locations
-
1
Hipps Daniel B DDS527 Enon Springs Rd E, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 267-3869
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hipps?
My favorite dentist! I've been going to him for years. Wonderful dentist and also a wonderful staff. Christy, Mike and Christina. I recommend them to everyone.
About Dr. Daniel Hipps, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1407817307
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hipps has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hipps accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hipps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hipps works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hipps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hipps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hipps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hipps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.