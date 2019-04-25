See All General Dentists in Smyrna, TN
Overview

Dr. Daniel Hipps, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.

Dr. Hipps works at Hipps Daniel B DDS in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hipps Daniel B DDS
    Hipps Daniel B DDS
527 Enon Springs Rd E, Smyrna, TN 37167
(615) 267-3869

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 25, 2019
    My favorite dentist! I've been going to him for years. Wonderful dentist and also a wonderful staff. Christy, Mike and Christina. I recommend them to everyone.
    About Dr. Daniel Hipps, DDS

    • Dentistry
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee
    Medical Education

