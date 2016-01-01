Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Hirsch, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Hirsch, MD
Dr. Daniel Hirsch, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations
The Brooklyn Hospital Center5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions (855) 854-4222
Somerset Medical Center110 Rehill Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 685-2473
OBH Pediatrics1 Brookdale Plz # 2 2, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5628
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9399
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Daniel Hirsch, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Montefiore Medical Center-Moses Division
- Children's Hospital at Montefiore
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
Dr. Hirsch speaks Spanish.
