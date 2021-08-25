Dr. Daniel Hoeffel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoeffel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hoeffel, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Hoeffel, MD
Dr. Daniel Hoeffel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vadnais Heights, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Hoeffel's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Orthopedics: Vadnais Heights Clinic3580 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 Directions (651) 968-5201
-
2
Summit Orthopedics Ltd.2090 Woodwinds Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 968-5200
-
3
Summit Orthopedics Ltd.17 Exchange St W Ste 307, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 842-5220
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Hip replaced in 2013. Since that I climbed Kilimanjaro ~19000ft. and many other highly stressing activities. Now have to replace other hip. I wish I could go with Dr. Hoeffel again. Looks like now Dr. Hoeffel work is the best part of my body!
About Dr. Daniel Hoeffel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205805330
Education & Certifications
- Adult Reconstruction, Harvard University/Massachusetts General Hospital
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
