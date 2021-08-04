Dr. Daniel Hoeltgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoeltgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hoeltgen, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Hoeltgen, MD
Dr. Daniel Hoeltgen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Dr. Hoeltgen's Office Locations
Barrington Surgeons, LTD27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 130, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 380-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He took my issues seriously. He got me into surgery fast. He and his staff cared about me and my outcomes.
About Dr. Daniel Hoeltgen, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Met Grp
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
