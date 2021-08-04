Overview of Dr. Daniel Hoeltgen, MD

Dr. Daniel Hoeltgen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.



Dr. Hoeltgen works at Barrington Surgeons, LTD in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.