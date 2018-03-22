Dr. Daniel Hoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hoh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Hoh, MD
Dr. Daniel Hoh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Hoh's Office Locations
UF Health Comprehensive Spine Center1505 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 265-7763
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and very skilled surgeon ??
About Dr. Daniel Hoh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316110901
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoh has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.