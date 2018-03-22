Overview of Dr. Daniel Hoh, MD

Dr. Daniel Hoh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Hoh works at UF Health Comprehensive Spine Center in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.