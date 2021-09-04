See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Daniel Holtzman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Holtzman, MD

Dr. Daniel Holtzman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital
Dr. Holtzman's Office Locations

    905 Maple St Fl 2, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 299-2015
    Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center
    1100 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 299-2160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 04, 2021
    My total knee replacement by "Dan" was nothing but positive. His pre-surgery seminar was very informative & made me very comfortable going into the surgery, he covered everything from A to Z on what to expect. Surgery itself from my perspective was a breeze. In & out same day. He even spent extra time cleaning up some arthritis & I think that paid dividends by eliminating pain post surgery & down the road. Recovery, while one glitch because of a over aggressive therapist, went well & I was back golfing after five weeks. Lastly Dr Holzman was extremely available & responsive answering all my questions & concerns promptly. I had my surgery in 2019. So Dr Holzman's work on me has been time tested. That's why I waited to review. Tennis, Golfing, Running, Basketball, Skiing, Hiking Hills & Trails, Dancing, & did I say Golfing? Knee feels great, zero pain, but still can't dunk . So the answer to the question would I recommend "Dan" to my family & friends? Simple answer-Heck Yes!
    Brian Alley — Sep 04, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Holtzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740504638
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Holtzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holtzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holtzman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holtzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holtzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holtzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

