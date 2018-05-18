Dr. Daniel Holub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Holub, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Waukesha : I-94 & Hwy. 164N15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 303-5055Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Holub has done several procedures on members of our family, including myself. We have found him to be extremely skillful but also compassionate and caring. He takes the time to really listen to you and explain your options. We could not be happier with the results of his care.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Eastwood Orthopaedic Clin
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Medical College of Wisconsin
