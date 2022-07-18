See All Podiatric Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Daniel Howard, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (45)
Map Pin Small Sarasota, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Howard, DPM

Dr. Daniel Howard, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University Of Podiatric Medicine At Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Howard works at Sarasota Foot And Ankle Physicians in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sarasota Foot & Ankle Physicians
    5553 Marquesas Cir, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 444-1881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(1)
JACK HARNLY — Jul 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Daniel Howard, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatric Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1245272285
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Volger Foot and Ankle Reconstruction and Traumatology
Residency
  • Atlanta VA Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Barry University Of Podiatric Medicine At Miami
Board Certifications
  • Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Howard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Howard works at Sarasota Foot And Ankle Physicians in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Howard’s profile.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

